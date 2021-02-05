Steady The Ship

discussion
Tristan Ward
Maker
I started work on this project in 2016 to 'scratch my own itch'. I needed a really low effort way of tracking daily spending with the aim of better understanding my own expenditure. I have used the product daily since the beginning and it has been of real value to me, so think it could help others too. The product doesn't offer any way of automating spend tracking, for example by integrating with a bank account. The real value of this product is the manual step which encourages habit forming and builds consciousness around daily spending.
