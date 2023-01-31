Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Staypia
Staypia
Ranked #12 for today

Staypia

Lowest hotel price detected by AI

Free
The lowest hotel price you see on travel sites can actually be lower. Staypia uses AI to compare hotel rates in one search and unlock up to 31% extra discounts exclusively for members.
Launched in Global Nomad, Travel, Artificial Intelligence by
Staypia
About this launch
Staypia
StaypiaLowest hotel price detected by AI
1review
11
followers
Staypia by
Staypia
was hunted by
Elli Kim
in Global Nomad, Travel, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Elli Kim
,
Ridia Chang
and
Elisabeth Kim
. Featured on February 3rd, 2023.
Staypia
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Staypia's first launch.
