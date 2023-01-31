Products
Ranked #12 for today
Staypia
Lowest hotel price detected by AI
The lowest hotel price you see on travel sites can actually be lower. Staypia uses AI to compare hotel rates in one search and unlock up to 31% extra discounts exclusively for members.
Launched in
Global Nomad
,
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Staypia
About this launch
Staypia
Lowest hotel price detected by AI
1
review
11
followers
Follow for updates
Staypia by
Staypia
was hunted by
Elli Kim
in
Global Nomad
,
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Elli Kim
,
Ridia Chang
and
Elisabeth Kim
. Featured on February 3rd, 2023.
Staypia
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Staypia's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
4
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#184
