Stay Home, Take Care

Alisha Ramos
Maker
Hi everyone! We created this all-in-one website to help you through this tough time. There are categories you can choose from, based on how you're currently processing the impacts of COVID-19, whether that's wanting to feel comforted, entertained, keeping the kids busy and active, or whether you'd like to help your local healthcare workers, small businesses, and/or immunocompromised. The Girls' Night In team created this project, and we will be donating up to $1,500 to two amazing organizations who are on the front-lines of COVID-19 in very different ways: World Central Kitchen and Crisis Text Line. Please join me in spreading the word - and I hope it serves as a great, daily resource for you during this time.
This is brilliant! Girls' Night In is the best and this is next level.
