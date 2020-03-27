  1. Home
  2.  → Stay Home, Take Care

Stay Home, Take Care

A social distancing care package to take care of yourself.

Stay Home, Take Care is a social distancing care package, curated to help you stay in and take care of yourself and others. Updated daily w/ activities, recommendations, and more to keep you comforted, entertained, and supported. Made by Girls' Night In.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Alisha Ramos
Alisha Ramos
Maker
Hi everyone! We created this all-in-one website to help you through this tough time. There are categories you can choose from, based on how you're currently processing the impacts of COVID-19, whether that's wanting to feel comforted, entertained, keeping the kids busy and active, or whether you'd like to help your local healthcare workers, small businesses, and/or immunocompromised. The Girls' Night In team created this project, and we will be donating up to $1,500 to two amazing organizations who are on the front-lines of COVID-19 in very different ways: World Central Kitchen and Crisis Text Line. Please join me in spreading the word - and I hope it serves as a great, daily resource for you during this time.
UpvoteShare
Helena Price
Helena Price
This is brilliant! Girls' Night In is the best and this is next level.
UpvoteShare