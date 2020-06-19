Stay Home And Chill

Discussion
Justin Lucas
Maker
With the huge increase in live virtual events I figured it'd be useful to organize them all in one place. Youtube, Instagram, Twitch and Facebook are full everyday with livestreams hosted by DJs, dance teachers, art teachers, etc. However, discovering that they exist is tougher than it should be. My brother and I built this side project to help you people quickly find live events they're interested in. Check it out and discover what's going on live right now. Or if you're hosting an event, submit it to the site.
