Push-notifications if poor internet connectivity

The app solves the problem when you are connected to the network, but the quality of the connection is poor or the Internet access is limited. If a bad connection is detected, the app will notify you so you can fix the problem.
Hello! Working far outside the city, I faced the problem of periodic lack of Internet connection. Often I have not seen that there is no internet connection. In such situations, problems arise with the timely delivery of important messages and letters. To solve the problem, I created an application “Stay connected!”. If a bad network is detected and several tests at different intervals confirm this, the application will create a push notification so that you can fix the problem (for example, move the device to another location where the reception is better). Ideal to use with smartwatches/bracelets to receive push notifications to stay connected! I would be grateful for your feedback!
