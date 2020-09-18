discussion
Dmitriy
Maker;)
Hello! Working far outside the city, I faced the problem of periodic lack of Internet connection. Often I have not seen that there is no internet connection. In such situations, problems arise with the timely delivery of important messages and letters. To solve the problem, I created an application “Stay connected!”. If a bad network is detected and several tests at different intervals confirm this, the application will create a push notification so that you can fix the problem (for example, move the device to another location where the reception is better). Ideal to use with smartwatches/bracelets to receive push notifications to stay connected! I would be grateful for your feedback!
