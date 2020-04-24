Stay-at-Home Guide for Kids

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
10 Reviews
Jitesh Dugar
Just bought a copy of the book. Amazing content, beautiful illustration and creatives. No, it is not just for kids. I read the entire content without blinking my eyes. So engaging for everyone :)
Upvote (3)Share
@jitesh_dugar Thank you, Jitesh. Glad to know it is useful to adults as well :D
I will highly recommend this book to all my relatives and friends. I really like it and always prefer reading than using a smartphone
@mohitmehta7 So glad you liked it! :)
Sheenum has done a great job again but this time for our littles. Stay-at-Home Guide is for children and a helpful handbook to be used this quarantine amid this pandemic to channelize your kid's energy to most productive things. The best part is it's all for your littles so you can teach all your kids upto the age of 10 and be a wonderful guardian.
@konark_sharan Thank you for supporting my initiative and glad you liked it! :)
Great initiative!
@jocelyn_lecamus Thanks, Jocelyn! Glad you liked it :)
Just book this wonderful book by Athens incredible author Sheenam Gautam and it’s one of the most awesome book I have ever come across. Mesmerising way of presenting and it’s not just only for kids, it’s for all age group. Everyone must read.
Upvote (2)Share
@drmunishjindal Thank you so much, means a lot :)