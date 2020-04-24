  1. Home
Stay-at-Home Guide for Kids

A comic for kids and parents to read during the lockdown

The 'stay-at-home' comic e-book is an attempt to inform kids (and parents) about the pandemic and remind them of what is in their power to keep themselves COVID-safe.
Disclaimer: Indian Edition.
Jitesh Dugar
Jitesh Dugar
Just bought a copy of the book. Amazing content, beautiful illustration and creatives. No, it is not just for kids. I read the entire content without blinking my eyes. So engaging for everyone :)
Sheenam gautam
Sheenam gautam
Maker
@jitesh_dugar Thank you, Jitesh. Glad to know it is useful to adults as well :D
mohit mehta
mohit mehta
I will highly recommend this book to all my relatives and friends. I really like it and always prefer reading than using a smartphone
Sheenam gautam
Sheenam gautam
Maker
@mohitmehta7 So glad you liked it! :)
Konark Sharan
Konark Sharan
Sheenum has done a great job again but this time for our littles. Stay-at-Home Guide is for children and a helpful handbook to be used this quarantine amid this pandemic to channelize your kid's energy to most productive things. The best part is it's all for your littles so you can teach all your kids upto the age of 10 and be a wonderful guardian.
Sheenam gautam
Sheenam gautam
Maker
@konark_sharan Thank you for supporting my initiative and glad you liked it! :)
Jocelyn Lecamus
Jocelyn Lecamus
Great initiative!
Sheenam gautam
Sheenam gautam
Maker
@jocelyn_lecamus Thanks, Jocelyn! Glad you liked it :)
Jindal Munish
Jindal Munish
Just book this wonderful book by Athens incredible author Sheenam Gautam and it’s one of the most awesome book I have ever come across. Mesmerising way of presenting and it’s not just only for kids, it’s for all age group. Everyone must read.
Sheenam gautam
Sheenam gautam
Maker
@drmunishjindal Thank you so much, means a lot :)
