Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Statuz

Statuz

Your Mac's menu bar just got social

Free Options
Stop switching between apps to post updates. Statuz lives in your Mac's menu bar, letting you share to X and BlueSky instantly. Create threads, add media, and cross-post – all from one place.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Maker Tools
 by
Statuz
About this launch
StatuzYour Mac's menu bar just got social
0
reviews
28
followers
Statuz by
Statuz
was hunted by
Stewan Silva
in Productivity, Marketing, Maker Tools. Made by
Stewan Silva
. Featured on December 20th, 2024.
Statuz
is not rated yet. This is Statuz's first launch.
Points
77
Point chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-