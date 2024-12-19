Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Statuz
Statuz
Your Mac's menu bar just got social
Visit
Upvote 77
20% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Stop switching between apps to post updates. Statuz lives in your Mac's menu bar, letting you share to X and BlueSky instantly. Create threads, add media, and cross-post – all from one place.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Maker Tools
by
Statuz
About this launch
Statuz
Your Mac's menu bar just got social
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Statuz by
Statuz
was hunted by
Stewan Silva
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Stewan Silva
. Featured on December 20th, 2024.
Statuz
is not rated yet. This is Statuz's first launch.
Points
77
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report