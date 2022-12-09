Products
StatusTweet
StatusTweet
Tweet from your Mac's menu bar
StatusTweet - the quickest and easiest way to tweet from your Mac's Menu Bar. With StatusTweet, you can compose and send tweets in just one click, without having to open a web browser or your Twitter app
Launched in
Productivity
,
Growth Hacking
,
Tech
by
StatusTweet
About this launch
StatusTweet
Tweet from your Mac's menu bar
StatusTweet by
StatusTweet
was hunted by
Roman Mirzoyan
in
Productivity
,
Growth Hacking
,
Tech
. Made by
Roman Mirzoyan
. Featured on December 26th, 2022.
StatusTweet
is not rated yet. This is StatusTweet's first launch.
