Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → StatusTweet
StatusTweet
Ranked #7 for today

StatusTweet

Tweet from your Mac's menu bar

Payment Required
StatusTweet - the quickest and easiest way to tweet from your Mac's Menu Bar. With StatusTweet, you can compose and send tweets in just one click, without having to open a web browser or your Twitter app
Launched in Productivity, Growth Hacking, Tech by
StatusTweet
Trevor.io
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
StatusTweet
StatusTweetTweet from your Mac's menu bar
0
reviews
11
followers
StatusTweet by
StatusTweet
was hunted by
Roman Mirzoyan
in Productivity, Growth Hacking, Tech. Made by
Roman Mirzoyan
. Featured on December 26th, 2022.
StatusTweet
is not rated yet. This is StatusTweet's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#6