StatusTicker 2.0

Discussion
Adam Campbell
Maker
Hey, Adam here again. We've just recently re-launched StatusTicker with a bunch of new updates: + Now tracking over 185 services, with more on the way + Updated UI and overhauled site for a much better experience + Pro now only $5! StatusTicker has been critical for us as a development team, and we're invested in improving it. Watch out in the near future for new features, like: + Multiple tickers per account + Ticker layout options + Tons more services + And more And right now you can use code REBOOT20 to get your first month of Pro free. Thanks for checking it out!
