StatusTicker 2.0

Monitor status updates from apps, APIs, and services.

StatusTicker allows you to follow and monitor the statuses of your most critical services, all in one place. Use your Ticker on a screen in your office, and get real-time notifications sent to you and your team by email, SMS, Slack, and webhook.
Adam Campbell
Maker
Hey, Adam here again. We've just recently re-launched StatusTicker with a bunch of new updates: + Now tracking over 185 services, with more on the way + Updated UI and overhauled site for a much better experience + Pro now only $5! StatusTicker has been critical for us as a development team, and we're invested in improving it. Watch out in the near future for new features, like: + Multiple tickers per account + Ticker layout options + Tons more services + And more And right now you can use code REBOOT20 to get your first month of Pro free. Thanks for checking it out!
