StatusNotify monitors the service status page of over 250 cloud services. See the unified dashboard to check how the services are performing. Configure alerts to Email, SMS, Call, Webhook and Slack. If any service goes down that you depend on, your team will be immediately notified.
Hello! We built StatusNotify for a problem we were having. Problem: Often times, the services we relied on (in the last project) kept going down and we wouldn't know about that. This caused our website to have issues. Also we relied on ~ 8 services so having one place to manage notifications would have been useful. Also one concrete example - we can have a backup service now. We mainly use mailgun but whenever mailgun is having problems, we can switch to sendgrid until mailgun is back up automatically (webhooks). We would love some feedback. Thanks!
