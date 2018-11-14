Statusfy is a completely open sources website status monitoring system, sits simple to deploy and customise
Te presentamos Statusfy: Un Estupendo Sistema de Página de Estado de Código AbiertoStatusfy es un Sistema de Página de Estado, fácil de usar y completamente de código abierto. Puedes crear fácilmente un Sistema rápido, ya sea Estático o Renderizado por Servidor, e implementarlo fácilmente en una variedad de servicios de alojamiento. El objetivo detrás es reducir los costos y la complejidad, proporcionando una alternativa de código abierto más simple y versátil.
Introducing Statusfy: A Marvelous Open Source Status Page SystemStatusfy is a Status Page System, easy to use and completely Open Source. You can easily create a fast System either Static Generated or Server Rendered and easily deploy it to a variety of hosting services. The goal behind is to lower costs and complexity providing a simpler and versatile Open Source alternative.
