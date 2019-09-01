Email and SMS alerts for your team as soon as things go wrong, and reassurance for your customers that you won't hide behind a vague status page, even if things are broken.
This status page offers a public face for your company when things go wrong, and incident reporting for team members. The status page is free for 1 team member and service (larger teams are charged), and offers a status history for the last 30 days in an attractive simple status page for customers and team alike. This product is a small part of Project Page, but it's the simplest part, so I'm launching it first. It's free to use for a single website, so perfect for makers to try out a project page with their site. Signup is quick and takes just a few minutes, and at the end of it you should have a simple public status page for your domain. There are a few other tools out there already for status pages, so you need to decide which one suits you - statuspage.io is very expensive for hackers (from $29 to hundreds of dollars a month), and Cachet is self-installed so more of a hassle, status.io is another good one with more reasonable pricing. If you've got any comments on status page, or the overall project, please leave them below. PS Since I've been developing this service in beta actively over the last month, my own service uptime currently stands at the not very impressive 99.8%, but I think it's better to be honest with customers about downtime and earn their trust.
