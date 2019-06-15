status-checks
Create GitHub status checks using JavaScript Functions
Dave Boyne
In the past I have spent a lot of time integrating with GitHub to improve projects continuous integration. Status checks are a great way to run and get feedback on some of your automated process. In the past I would use third party libraries to integrate with GitHub or revisit the GitHub API to figure out how the status check API works. I wanted to create an easier way to integrate with GitHub statuses, and developer a small platform that allows developers to focus on the custom automation code rather than setting up the integration with GitHub itself. This project was designed to help me integrate with GitHub, but as part of that I wanted to Open Source it to help others achieve the same thing. If you find this tool useful or have any feedback please let me know. Or even better if you would like to contribute checkout the contributing guidelines.
