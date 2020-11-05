StaticWeb Studio
Khoa Nguyen
MakerExperimenter!
Hi Product Hunters, Last year, I switched from Wordpress to Hugo and then Gridsome for my blog because of the benefits of static website. I introduced these static site generators for some of my friends and they took days to setup. That's how I came up with this idea: A complete #nocode platform for hosting, CMS for static websites. - You don't need to know anything about Gatsby, Hugo, Jekyll or Hugo. - You don't need to know how to setup Git repo or Netlify deployment. => You only need 1 click and your static website is on air 🙆♂️ Here is the list of features: ✅ Multiple sites ✅ Custom Domain ✅ CMS ✅ Media Library ✅ Roles & Permissions ✅ Google Analytics ✅ No StaticWeb Logo ✅ Meta Tags ✅ Pro Themes ✅ Disqus Comment Support Hope this solution can help you publish more content 💪💪💪 Feel free to receive your feedback! Thanks DISCOUNT: %50 off for first 20 ProductHunt members. CODE: 'PRODUCT-HUNT-OFF50'
