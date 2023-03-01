Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → StaticFast
StaticFast

StaticFast

One-click solution for sharing your websites

Free Options
Embed
Introducing StaticFast - the simplest static website hosting service that lets you drag and drop your files and have a URL ready in seconds.
Launched in Productivity, SaaS, Developer Tools by
StaticFast
Emma
About this launch
StaticFast
StaticFastOne-click solution for sharing your websites
0
reviews
5
followers
StaticFast by
StaticFast
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in Productivity, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
David Maker
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
StaticFast
is not rated yet. This is StaticFast's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#224