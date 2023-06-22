Products
StaticBackend

StaticBackend

Low code self-hosted backend API to build web apps

A free and open source low-code backend server API. Easy to self-host. Handles most, if not all common web application building blocks like user management, database, file storage, realtime components, server-side functions and schedule jobs, etc.
Launched in
API
SaaS
GitHub
StaticBackend
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for checking out the product. I'd be curious to know what you think of the documentation and if you'd any blockers getting started with the local development experience for example. Any feedback is appreciated."

StaticBackend
About this launch
StaticBackend
StaticBackendLow code self-hosted backend API to build web apps
StaticBackend by
StaticBackend
was hunted by
Dominic St-Pierre
in API, SaaS, GitHub. Made by
Dominic St-Pierre
. Featured on June 23rd, 2023.
StaticBackend
is not rated yet. This is StaticBackend's first launch.
