Ralph Lasry
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! As a WhatsApp Status Influencer I need to save all my subscribers’ phone numbers in order for them to begin seeing my WhatsApp Statuses. I found myself manually saving thousands of WhatsApp phone numbers until my fingers became numb everyday. This is why I have launched Statfluence. Now you can save thousands of contacts in a few seconds. I also added the ability to post new WhatsApp Status messages directly from the web eliminating the need to use your phone. I am working on developing tools to help businesses and influencers build an audience and grow their influence on WhatsApp. If you have any feedback or encounter any bugs, please let me know. Enjoy!
