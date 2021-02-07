discussion
Lev Perlman
Maker
I am the co-founder of this product. It came to life because of a real pain - having to synchronize between business, management, product and tech. Having to search through logs to understand what our backend does. This is such a waste of time!! What if everyone could just see and understand what's happening? This is what STATEWIZE does. Using the most common language for all humans - visual - it allows you to release backend applications in no time. Just draw, code and deploy - all done visually and from the browser, and save hours otherwize spent on debugging, synchronizing different teams and onboarding new members.
