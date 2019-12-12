  1. Home
  2.  → Stately

Stately

Stylist-curated personalized men's apparel subscription

🥇Stately is the #1 Premium Men's Clothing Subscription Box.
🙋Curated Apparel By Your Own Personal Stylist
🎁 Entire Outfits From Top To Bottom (Keep Everything)
💰 Up To 50% Off MSRP (Everything For One Low Price)
🚫Without The “Styling Fees”
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Justin Kim
Justin Kim
Maker
Hi, hunters. We created Stately as a bridge for the busy male professionals who don't have the time to shop and style. With our brand partnerships with premium men's brands such as Kenneth Cole, Original Penguin, Bonobos, etc we are able to offer full outfits for one low price. We match each new user with their own personals stylist who then curates an entire outfit based on your style preferences. Any questions on the behind the scenes feel free to reach out. Happy hunting!
UpvoteShare
Michele Patrassi
Michele Patrassi
I really love the value proposition, looks amazing! Keep it up
UpvoteShare