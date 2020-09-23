State of Serverless Report 2020

discussion
Hey PH, Wanted to share a kind of niche report we have been working on. This is the State of Serverless uncovering interesting insights on this technology. The first section of the report is focusing on adoption-related questions such as usage of serverless technologies, organizational experience, and more. The following sections cover the benefits and downsides of the technology as well as the most popular use cases and tools to get the most out of serverless technology. The final part of this report highlights the key decision-makers when it comes to adopting serverless technology. We also wanted to hear the opinions of those who are not using serverless technology, to learn more about the reasons why they haven’t adopted it. We highlighted some stats in this blog post: https://codingsans.com/blog/serv... Also, you can download the full report for free here: https://codingsans.com/state-of-... Happy scrolling!
