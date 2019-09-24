State of Agency Industry 2019

Discussion
Hey everybody at Product Hunt! We are excited to present the report on the challenges and opportunities marketing agencies are facing in 2019. We collected the data from 100+ agency owners and designed it in a 70-page report. We focused on the idea of peer mentoring and asked agency owners and business experts to share their expertise. To help agencies find their place on the market, we created profiles of agencies at different maturity level. So here’s what you get once you’ve downloaded the report: 50+ charts with various metrics from the revenue & services to work-life balance; 15+ insights and comments by top agency industry experts; 10 parameters to compare yourself with industry averages. We’re always here to offer additional details and answer any questions you may have. Let’s make the industry thrive through fruitful discussions and exchanges of experience ! Enjoy :)
Thanks for the useful information and huge work!
Wow, you guys have a lot of charts and data there, thanks a lot!
As an agency employee I'm so excited about this report :)
