Amos Goh
Maker
Hey all, Amos here from the Stash team! We've been building Stash for a while now and would like to share it with the PH community. 💡What is Stash? Stash is a privacy-focused personal finance manager my team & I built to help users track & manage their finances privately. With Stash, you can: ✏️ Add your expenses 🔎 Break down & analyse your spending 🔓 Add budgets for each category 🙇♂️Why build Stash? My team & I've always been building products to have fun and solve problems. Few months ago, we chanced upon Web 3.0 & Blockstack, which were super new for us as builders. Looking at the properties of decentralised apps (especially privacy & user control of data), we thought: what else could be more important & private than managing our own finances? That's where we got started with Stash! 🙈Privacy-focused? Yes, we are privacy-focused and we do it in a few ways: 1. Blockstack: Using Blockstack, we do not store any of your data. Your data is encrypted (by your own keys) & stored in a place you trust (be it your HDD, AWS or Blockstack's Gaia Hub) 2. Cookies: No cookies are used anywhere on our site 3. Tracking: We do not use Google Analytics / 3rd party tracking tools It's already February, but it's still not too late to make your 2020 personal finance resolutions count! You can try our demo at stash.to, which is available as a Desktop & mobile web-app. Please let us know what you think & share it with your friends & family too! Thank you, and looking forward!
