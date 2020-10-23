discussion
Christina
I have been living out this Eat What You Have meal planning concept for almost 10 years as a stay at home, homeschooling mom to 4 kiddos in a single income home. Saving time, saving money, and reducing food waste is much more than a tagline to me- its a huge part of my life! Not everyone is good at throwing random food together into meals that make sense- people need help being creative and resourceful with meals and this app does exactly that. The process of feeding a family and staying on budget is no joke and this concept will reduce the mental load of the meal planner, while reducing food waste as well. I truly believe this product has the potential to make a difference in so many lives.
Phil Co👨🏻💻 ✅
I like the idea!
Christina
@phil_co thank you!!!
