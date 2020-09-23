  1. Home
  2.  → Startups Unplugged

Startups Unplugged

Playbook on Growth Units 📈

The book focuses on calculating customer acquisition cost, lifetime value, and learning from multiple industries. I’ve used much of what I share in working with startups over the years. We demonstrate methods to assess and calculate Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC), Lifetime Value (LTV), and more.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Craig CorbettFreelance Journalist
Super useful for founders looking to scale!
Upvote
ShareReport
Criz Guerra
Excellent resource!
Upvote
ShareReport
Paul Orlando
Maker
Founder
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Growth Units is a book that helps people understand unit economics. I included multiple ways to calculate Customer Acquisition Cost, Lifetime Value, Retention, and mini case studies from businesses including SaaS, CPG, ecommerce, app stores, and more (like the illegal drug business... oh, and mattress stores).  Other info includes: - How to manage the cost of growth along with potential value generated. - The difference between growing and scaling a business. - Why food delivery businesses with good unit economics shut down. - The difference between taxi and rideshare business models. - Why it made sense for data storage companies to launch too soon. I hope that it helps you understand the levers you can push to grow your startup, or even more established company.  Would love to hear from you! 😃
Upvote
ShareReport