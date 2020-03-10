Startups for the Rest of Us

Discussion
Rob Bazinet
Wow, congrats on the anniversary. I’ve been listening since the beginning and it’s still one of my favorites. It’s in my podcast list, at the top each week. I’m also really enjoying the new format.
A must-listen for anyone building a software company without venture capital 🏆
We're celebrating our 10 year anniversary this month! If you haven't listened before (or haven't in a while), we've revamped the podcast to include many different show formats you won't hear in other shows focused on building ambitious startups without raising venture capital. I hope you'll give it a listen.
@robwalling Congrats on the anniversary Rob! I usually listen to the podcast when having a rough week and it always lifts my spirit. ✌️
@dominic_phillips That's great to hear. I'm really glad it's helped out.
Congrats on the 10 year anniversary! Where do you see the next 10 years going with the podcast?
@yawza We essentially had the same format for ~9 years and revamped it into a more varied show with many different episode formats. I see that continuing, and with experiments like TinySeed Tales (season 1 ran in this same RSS feed) I'm trying to find more novel ways let founders share their stories while educating the listeners.