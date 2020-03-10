  1. Home
The longest-running podcast for non-venture track startups

Celebrating 10 years (and almost 500 episodes), Startups for the Rest of Us has been a mainstay for self-funded startup founders since 2010. Filled with gripping stories and unique insights, it's a startup podcast unlike any you've heard.
Rob Bazinet
Rob Bazinet
Wow, congrats on the anniversary. I’ve been listening since the beginning and it’s still one of my favorites. It’s in my podcast list, at the top each week. I’m also really enjoying the new format.
Rob Walling
Rob Walling
Maker
@rbazinet I really appreciate that, Rob!
Derrick Reimer
Derrick Reimer
A must-listen for anyone building a software company without venture capital 🏆
Rob Walling
Rob Walling
Maker
We're celebrating our 10 year anniversary this month! If you haven't listened before (or haven't in a while), we've revamped the podcast to include many different show formats you won't hear in other shows focused on building ambitious startups without raising venture capital. I hope you'll give it a listen.
Dominic Phillips
Dominic Phillips
@robwalling Congrats on the anniversary Rob! I usually listen to the podcast when having a rough week and it always lifts my spirit. ✌️
Rob Walling
Rob Walling
Maker
@dominic_phillips That's great to hear. I'm really glad it's helped out.
Yaw Owusu-Barimah
Yaw Owusu-Barimah
Congrats on the 10 year anniversary! Where do you see the next 10 years going with the podcast?
Rob Walling
Rob Walling
Maker
@yawza We essentially had the same format for ~9 years and revamped it into a more varied show with many different episode formats. I see that continuing, and with experiments like TinySeed Tales (season 1 ran in this same RSS feed) I'm trying to find more novel ways let founders share their stories while educating the listeners.
Daryl
Daryl
best startup podcast out there! looking forward to some more tiny seed tales!
