StartupMate 2.0

Hi hunters, after almost 2 years I am very excited to share with you the new version of Startup Mate 🎉 What is Startup Mate? It's a collection with 750+ resources for Startups, Growth Hackers and Makers. Only the best tools divided into almost 50 categories and with only the information you need before selecting the best one for you. ✨ Updates ✨ After comments and suggestions on the first version of the directory, I've rebuilt the site with all the features you required. Some of the updates are: ✅ Direct link to the services to do not lose time redirecting to useless pages ✅ Information about the minimum price, trials and free versions ✅ Only tools (the previous version had articles and books too) but there was a small confusion ✅ Completly different UI 🔥 Differences with other directories 🔥 There are other directories with a similar approach, but Startup Mate is different from the following reasons: ✔️ 750+ Resources (more are coming) ✔️ Daily Updates ✔️ One-click away, without wasting your time ✔️ Information about pricing and trials 👍 I need your help 👍 ☑️ If you are a user, please continue to suggest possible improvements (thanks a lot) ☑️ If you are a maker, just write in the comments your product's link 🙏 Thanks to all the hunter and makers who will support Startup Mate... and thanks @bramk for inspiring me with Startup Stash and for hunting this product 😉
