StartupLynx

discussion
jean-luc Fretard
very useful when you want to evaluate an idea. just enter a few words' pitch like "invisible guitar system...". The only product to do that very well.
karl verger
Maker
Searching for companies in the field of startups, locally and more particularly internationally is a complex and long task. This is both from the point of view of targeting startups criteria as well as the freshness of the information and the repetitiveness that this research requires. Whether it is a research for startups competitive analysis, monitoring or even inspiration, the production of a personal report or one to disseminate, requires hours and often days of work without specific tools and updated databases.
