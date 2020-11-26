discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Adriaan
MakerWeb application developer
Hi Product Hunt, Today I am launching a new product I have been working on for the last weeks. I am super stoked since Product Hunt heavily inspired it. StartupCrowns is a startup social media growth tracker, leaderboard and reporting tool. The cool thing is that we look at percentage growth and not 'just' the number of followers. This way, the smaller startups will have an advantage over the larger and more established startups who already have a significant amount of followers. Every day, we give a crown to the startup who performed the best that day. On our leaderboard, the startups who earned the most crowns will receive more visibility. I can't think of a better platform to launch this project on and receive feedback from this fantastic community. I hope you can have a look and find it as exciting as I do.
Thanks a lot for the kind words Deepak. I am also tracking page views on the platform, which we don't display yet. But, I like the idea of adding more metrics. Maybe something like post frequency or engagement? Will definitely look into this and improve and expand in the future. Thanks for the input! @deepak09