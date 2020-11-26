  1. Home
Startup Community Tracker and Leaderbord

What happens to all those cool products and startups after they got listed on Product Hunt? Now you can keep track of your favourite startups and see how they grow on social media after they have launched.
Adriaan
Maker
Web application developer
Hi Product Hunt, Today I am launching a new product I have been working on for the last weeks. I am super stoked since Product Hunt heavily inspired it. StartupCrowns is a startup social media growth tracker, leaderboard and reporting tool. The cool thing is that we look at percentage growth and not 'just' the number of followers. This way, the smaller startups will have an advantage over the larger and more established startups who already have a significant amount of followers. Every day, we give a crown to the startup who performed the best that day. On our leaderboard, the startups who earned the most crowns will receive more visibility. I can't think of a better platform to launch this project on and receive feedback from this fantastic community. I hope you can have a look and find it as exciting as I do.
Deepak Kumar PrabakaranCEO@ Habitate.io
@88media I like the idea, and simple UI as well. It would be great to see growth on other metrics as well and not just social page follower base count. Awesome, upvoted.
Adriaan
Maker
Web application developer
Thanks a lot for the kind words Deepak. I am also tracking page views on the platform, which we don't display yet. But, I like the idea of adding more metrics. Maybe something like post frequency or engagement? Will definitely look into this and improve and expand in the future. Thanks for the input! @deepak09
Adriaan
Maker
Web application developer
@deepak09 We are working on the leaderboard, which will give a complete different view. Here you can sort and filter on metrics like country; year founded; categories; etc. This will be a good addition to the website, I think.
Giovanni Lepori
User Happiness Specialist @ Hunter
Nice idea @88media! I'm sure it will be super useful for all products launching in PH to keep track of their launch and their performances on the following days. Thanks for including Hunter too!
Adriaan
Maker
Web application developer
Thanks, @gglepori Good to hear and I hope people like it. Thanks again for your input on the Hunter listing!
