Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Startup Timer
Startup Timer
Measure Windows boot time
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Startup Timer is a freeware app that measures exactly how long it takes for Windows to fully start and which apps make your computer start slower.
Launched in
Home
,
User Experience
,
Tech
by
Startup Timer
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Startup Timer
Measure Windows Boot Time
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Startup Timer by
Startup Timer
was hunted by
Stefan Calin
in
Home
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
jouni flemming
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Startup Timer
is not rated yet. This is Startup Timer's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#135
Report