Startup Supreme by Party Round
Startup Supreme by Party Round
Bid on forgotten fits from the golden age of Silicon Valley
Fashion is cyclical in a way technology could never. We scoured the present-day internet to curate this limited collection of our digital past.
Launched in
Funny
,
Tech
by
Startup Supreme by Party Round
About this launch
Startup Supreme by Party Round by
Startup Supreme by Party Round
was hunted by
Nick Abouzeid
in
Funny
,
Tech
. Made by
Jordi Hays
,
Sarah Chase
,
Dylan Abruscato
,
JQH
,
Tyler Cagle
,
Nate Gagnon
,
Brandon Jacoby
and
Brian Armstrong
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
Startup Supreme by Party Round
is not rated yet. This is Startup Supreme by Party Round's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Daily rank
#27
Weekly rank
#49
