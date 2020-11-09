Startup School for Future Founders
Startup School for Future Founders
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Cat, an engineer on Startup School. We’re super excited to announce our new Future Founders course! It begins today (November 9) and lasts for 6 weeks. We have great curriculum lined up, and a video call every Tuesday that consists of an AMA with a YC partner as well as breakout sessions for folks to meet each other. If you’ve ever thought, “I’d like to start a company someday,” come check it out! Our team is here to answer any questions and we’d love to hear your feedback.
Congrats on the launch @catheryn! I've been following startup school since it's inception: such a great way to get knowledge about growing a startup, and extremely valuable for everyone, even those of us in the process! In addition, it's easy to use and follow. Looking forward to more content from this team!