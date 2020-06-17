Discussion
Joan DeGennaro
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Joan, the Community Manager for Startup School at YC. Today, we relaunched Startup School as a continuous program. This way, we can support founders year round instead of once a year. As part of this relaunch, we also completely redesigned our curriculum to include both recorded lectures and written content, and personalized the required lectures to reflect the company’s stage (i.e. idea, launch, or growth). We also know the importance of community when starting a startup; for the relaunch, we’re providing exclusive forums for later-stage companies and improving the matching algorithm used for our weekly small-group video calls. Please feel free to ask questions or share your feedback. Our team is here, and we're so excited!
@theriodegennaro Really hyped for this! How do you think teams can get the most out of it? Want to share best practices with the friends I will recommend it to. Is it mostly about being active on there and using it regularly?
Hi everyone! I'm Cat, Product Engineer on Startup School. Super excited to share this new program with you all :) SUS is 69% international (non-US) today and we can't wait to make entrepreneurship accessible to even more founders!
Really excited to share this with the world! Happy to answer questions about how the program works or how we built it.
@kotartemiy unfortunately we're still using the same system. All the WebRTC offerings have pretty similar performance characteristics in my testing. We may switch to Zoom long-term but their API isn't for the faint of heart so we haven't gotten to it yet.
@kotartemiy Sounds like a startup opportunity to me... IIRC Stripe started because all other payment systems were not developer friendly :P
@catheryn @philhedayatnia Thanks Phil! It's true, SUS was reaching founders remotely even before sheltering in place made it the new normal...
Wow, congrats @theriodegennaro and team! Startup School has been super valuable for us, and the new look is great. I have been doing my updates regularly and it is so useful having to log in week after week to share those metrics. Excited to keep using it.
@theriodegennaro @mattcrail So happy to hear that! We hope you'll get even more out of it with continued group sessions paired with those weekly updates :)
@theriodegennaro @catheryn just booked my group session for this week 👍
