Startup School 2019
Learn how to start a startup with YC’s free 10-week course.
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Excited to join this year! Wherever you are in your startup journey I see it as a great way to get clarity and accelerate your business, with useful content whether you want to raise or bootstrap. This could take you from idea to first users/customers in 3 months, with a lot more guidance from 'been there, done that' experts than you'd get on your own, which is pretty cool. They also added the ability to find a co-founder through the platform for this cohort. A bit more skeptical about this one but cool nonetheless.
