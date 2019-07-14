Log InSign up
Startup School 2019

Learn how to start a startup with YC’s free 10-week course.

Join a network of over 15,000 founders across 140 countries and gain access to the Startup School founder forum. Get feedback, support and help from the community. Selected companies who complete the course will also receive $15K.
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Excited to join this year! Wherever you are in your startup journey I see it as a great way to get clarity and accelerate your business, with useful content whether you want to raise or bootstrap. This could take you from idea to first users/customers in 3 months, with a lot more guidance from 'been there, done that' experts than you'd get on your own, which is pretty cool. They also added the ability to find a co-founder through the platform for this cohort. A bit more skeptical about this one but cool nonetheless.
