Hi Product Hunters! Gordon here from Startup Sanctuary. We are delighted to be re-lauching our new platform and community with you all. This has been a couple of months in the making and we will continue to create and curate all of the best resources and courses around entrepreneurship and business building. How it works: 1. You can purchases courses and learn with a whole library of material. 2. Get access to the community with each course purchase. 3. You can join the community without having to purchase a course with our monthly membership. Here are some of the other things we have going on: - A global community of 60+ entrepreneurs building businesses. - Weekly workshops around new business topics. - A growing library of courses around all things business building. - Feature interviews with new Startup Founders each week. - Content, content, content! We Would love to hear your feedback or what you are building yourself. Feel free to contact us in the comments, or you can contact us directly though the site.
There's a great vibrant community that is especially supportive with solving problems or collaborating on work. I've met dozens of super talented creators that continue to inspire me by the day.
@kennywu2002 Great to have you involved and super glad you have made some great connections as a result.
