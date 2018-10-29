Startup Rocket - The best startup tool kit to help founders build their startup in one simple membership. Access discounts on software, cloud hosting and all the tools you need to get started and grow.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Elemi AtigoloMaker@elemi_atigolo · CEO & Founder @ Buildily
Hi Hunters! Elemi here. I’m the founder of Startup Rocket by Buildily. We wanted to curate the best startup tool kit for founders in one simple membership 12 months Free website, Professional Email & Premium Domain 12 months Free Business Cash Flow Planner tool £15,000 fee Free Stripe Processing $3,000 Amazon AWS Credits Discounts and perks off leading platforms For $39 lifetime access All with access to our curated resources to help accelerate entrepreneurs. Great to hear your feedback.
Upvote (1)Share·