Startup Resource List - Black Americans

Community list of organizations helping black founders build

A comprehensive list of 200+ Accelerators, Incubators, Investors, and more with a focus on helping Black American founders start and build businesses.
Conrad Egusa
Conrad Egusa
Great resource Jonathan and the Founder Institute team!
Tereza Bízková
Tereza Bízková
This is great!
Jonathan Greechan
Jonathan Greechan
Maker
Hi everyone, We created this resource back in February (for Black History Month) because only one percent of venture capital-backed tech companies are founded by black and African American entrepreneurs. Hopefully it can be a helpful resource for any Black American founder trying to build a startup, no matter their stage. This is a work in progress and it is intended to be a community project, so there is also a Google Doc where anyone can submit comments or new resources: http://bit.ly/black_canvas. You can read more about the Startup Ecosystem Canvas project at http://fi.co/canvas (we have resource lists for over 100+ cities/ regions at http://fi.co/startup-resources). Sincerely, Jonathan
Craig Corbett
Craig Corbett
Cool resource! Congrats FI team!
Belmar Santanilla
Belmar Santanilla
Awesome resource. Thanks.
