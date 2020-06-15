Startup Resource List - Black Americans

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Conrad Egusa
Great resource Jonathan and the Founder Institute team!
Upvote (1)Share
This is great!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hi everyone, We created this resource back in February (for Black History Month) because only one percent of venture capital-backed tech companies are founded by black and African American entrepreneurs. Hopefully it can be a helpful resource for any Black American founder trying to build a startup, no matter their stage. This is a work in progress and it is intended to be a community project, so there is also a Google Doc where anyone can submit comments or new resources: http://bit.ly/black_canvas. You can read more about the Startup Ecosystem Canvas project at http://fi.co/canvas (we have resource lists for over 100+ cities/ regions at http://fi.co/startup-resources). Sincerely, Jonathan
Upvote (1)Share
Cool resource! Congrats FI team!
UpvoteShare
Awesome resource. Thanks.
UpvoteShare