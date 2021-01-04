discussion
🎉 It's a new year and for many people, that means a new job.🎉 Finding a job can be hard, Startup Job Watch aims to make it easier. Most people want a job at a good company that's important, growing and will offer them plenty of opportunities to learn. Startups are a great place to find that but there are so many. AngelList, Business Insider, LinkedIn, etc help point people in the right direction by coming out with lists every year of the top startups that exist in the world. The challenge is if you want to join one of those companies you have to: 1. Go through the AngelList, Business Insider, LinkedIn, and any other publications article that you like and find the companies that resonate with you. 2. Find those companies' career pages, not all of them are on their website. 3. See if those companies are hiring for positions that you are interested in. This takes A LOT of time. Startup Job Watch will save you hours. We go through all of these articles and careers pages for you and add all of the jobs to a centralized database. The database is then organized so you can filter by job type, location, title, and company. Anything you want, at your fingertips. ALSO! Startup Job Watch is consistently updated. Every week we add new jobs so you are always seeing the most up to date opportunities for you. P.S.... This is my first post on ProductHunt so any feedback is appreciated. Seriously! I expect to launch a lot in 2021 so I want to continue to get better. Thanks, everyone 😁 P.P.S. Use code PRODUCTHUNT at checkout and you will get the same price we gave to our Beta users. 95% off. All of this for $1 the price of a bottle of water 🎉
