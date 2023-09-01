Products
Startup Game

How do you startup?

A mini-game for startup founders, that is oh-so-interesting. Answer one question, in one minute to see how you stack up against other founders. But hurry, before you run out of time! Share your results on Twitter with the hashtag #pushtostart.
Analytics
Free Games
Startup Lessons
Startup Game by
was hunted by
Timothy Laycock
in Analytics, Free Games, Startup Lessons. Made by
Timothy Laycock
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Startup Game's first launch.
