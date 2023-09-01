Products
Home
→
Product
→
Startup Game
Startup Game
How do you startup?
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A mini-game for startup founders, that is oh-so-interesting. Answer one question, in one minute to see how you stack up against other founders. But hurry, before you run out of time! Share your results on Twitter with the hashtag #pushtostart.
Launched in
Analytics
Free Games
Startup Lessons
by
Startup Game
About this launch
Startup Game
How do you startup?
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Startup Game by
Startup Game
was hunted by
Timothy Laycock
in
Analytics
,
Free Games
,
Startup Lessons
. Made by
Timothy Laycock
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Startup Game
is not rated yet. This is Startup Game's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report