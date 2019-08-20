Discussion
Maker
Andrew Gazdecki
Hey Hunters, excited to share Startup Decks! View 100s of startup pitch decks or submit your own. I created this as another weekend project for fun and launching as a free service. I know there's been similar sites submitted in the past but I hope to gather more bootstrapped startup pitch decks to help them gain exposure. I also want to help makers discover and support cool new startups! Feedback welcomed! Thanks everyone!
