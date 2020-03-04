  1. Home
Startup 911

Free list of discounts for startups. All you need for growth

Startup 911 is a free comprehensive list with special offers and discounts on tools. You’ll save tons of money and have everything you need for launch and growth.
Discussion
Anastasia Yasevych
Anastasia Yasevych
Thanks for sharing it, super helpful!
Helga Zabalkanskaya
Helga Zabalkanskaya
@anastasia_yasevych happy to help! Hope you enjoy the list
Ostap Yaroshevych
Ostap Yaroshevych
Happy you made it!! This is really comprehensive list for Startups!
Helga Zabalkanskaya
Helga Zabalkanskaya
@ostap_yaroshevych we'd the first to use it :)
Helga Zabalkanskaya
Helga Zabalkanskaya
Hi everyone, I’m Helga, a list creator and CMO of Newoldstamp Being a startup means to struggle every day. Bootstrap or early stage. It doesn’t matter. You count pennies. Look for workarounds. Have tones of accounts to use tools for free. I know this. It makes your growth slower. You don’t have all the data. Get lost in your spreadsheets and docs. I’ve spent a few weeks collecting all the deals and startup offers. This will save us tons of money, hours of work. If you know other deals that should be added, let’s share.
Nick Hladush
Nick Hladush
Cool thing you've made it @olya_zabalkanskaya! That's definitely a nice and useful share. Kinda wish we had it back in the day :)
Helga Zabalkanskaya
Helga Zabalkanskaya
@nick_newoldstamp Thanks for the support
Eugenia Rybalko
Eugenia Rybalko
Great list for those who want to save time and reduce costs! There are quite a few useful tools for marketing automation, customer relationship management and tracking analytics that will certainly make your startup life easier.
