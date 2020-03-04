Startup 911

Discussion
Anastasia Yasevych
Thanks for sharing it, super helpful!
@anastasia_yasevych happy to help! Hope you enjoy the list
Happy you made it!! This is really comprehensive list for Startups!
@ostap_yaroshevych we'd the first to use it :)
Hi everyone, I’m Helga, a list creator and CMO of Newoldstamp Being a startup means to struggle every day. Bootstrap or early stage. It doesn’t matter. You count pennies. Look for workarounds. Have tones of accounts to use tools for free. I know this. It makes your growth slower. You don’t have all the data. Get lost in your spreadsheets and docs. I’ve spent a few weeks collecting all the deals and startup offers. This will save us tons of money, hours of work. If you know other deals that should be added, let’s share.
Cool thing you've made it @olya_zabalkanskaya! That's definitely a nice and useful share. Kinda wish we had it back in the day :)
@nick_newoldstamp Thanks for the support
Great list for those who want to save time and reduce costs! There are quite a few useful tools for marketing automation, customer relationship management and tracking analytics that will certainly make your startup life easier.