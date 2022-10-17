Products
Starto
Free email design system for Figma with auto-layout
Starto - email design system for Figma which comes with auto-layout and component. It enables you to create email designs faster with its premade modules and templates. 40+ free email templates!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
Free Email Design System
About this launch
Free Email Design System
Free Email design system for Figma with auto-layout
Starto by
Free Email Design System
was hunted by
Shubham Makwana
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Shubham Makwana
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
Free Email Design System
is not rated yet. This is Free Email Design System's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#32
