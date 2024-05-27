Launches
StartKit.AI

The first SaaS boilerplate for creating AI products

We've taken everything we've learned from 10+ years coding with Node.js, Mongo, and Stripe, and combined it with 2 years working with AI to create the FIRST SaaS boilerplate that gives you everything YOU need to build an AI powered startup 🚀
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
We couldn't have built this without...
We always use Stripe for our products so it made perfect sense to include it in StartKit.AI. It's definitely the easiest way to setup payments and start charging for your SaaS!
StartKit.AI is powered by OpenAI. We've implemented their APIs into a ready-to-go SaaS giving our customers the tools they need to create the next big AI startup.
We love how quickly we can send transactional emails to welcome new customers and gather email addresses for our mailing list to send updates with Resend.
was hunted by
Danielle Johnson
in SaaS, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Danielle Johnson
and
James Ivings
. Featured on May 28th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is StartKit.AI's first launch.
