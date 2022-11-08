Products
Home
→
Product
→
Startkit
Ranked #11 for today
Startkit
Notion to roadmaps, feedback requests and change logs
Customer Feedback made simple with Notion ❤️ Give your customers a voice with Startkit by collecting, organizing, and analyzing product feedback in one place using Notion.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Notion
by
Startkit
About this launch
Startkit
Notion to Roadmaps, Feedback Requests and Change Logs
0
reviews
78
followers
Follow for updates
Startkit by
Startkit
was hunted by
Georges
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Notion
. Made by
Georges
,
Osaket
and
Pierre Lemaire
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Startkit
is not rated yet. This is Startkit's first launch.
Upvotes
62
Comments
13
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#50
