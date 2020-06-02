StartHawk 2.0
The most effective platform for finding a co-founder!
Ben Liger
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Ben from StartHawk here. Almost a year ago, we debuted on Product Hunt and got an overwhelmingly positive response. We initially launched under the name StartBee which we later decided to rebrand to StartHawk. Your incredible support has helped us spread the word and focus on expanding the community through your new feature requests and general feedback. StartHawk started with a simple mission: we wanted to help people of different backgrounds find the missing piece of their startup journey through a co-founder. We’re happy to say we’ve been able to do just that for the thousands of people that found StartHawk over the past year or so, with over 20,000 messages sent between potential co-founders! With today's launch we are establishing ourselves under our new brand along with some great new features that have been requested since our last launch. We have introduced the ability to filter through our founders grid so you can narrow down your search and pin point the exact type of co-founder you are after. Also along with the filters there is now also the ability to shortlist canidates through an "Add to contacts" feature. Finally expanding on the community feel of StartHawk we have introduced a knowledge sharing hub called The Nest. This is a place where entrepreneurs and co-founders can share wisdom on anything startup related! This community’s support means a lot to us. We would love to hear about your experience with StartHawk and any ways you’d like to see us improve on the product. Thank you! Ben
