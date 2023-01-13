Products
StartADAM Connect
StartADAM Connect
Create cross-platform communication groups
Communication is everything - but we all have our own preferences. StartADAM Connect lets you stay in your chat tool and create groups that everyone else can join from their chat tool. True cross-platform communication... Try StartADAM today!
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Messaging
by
StartADAM Connect
About this launch
StartADAM Connect by
StartADAM Connect
was hunted by
Tristan Pollock
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Messaging
. Made by
Marcos Barretto
,
Adam Stone
and
Belisa Godoy
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
10
Comments
0
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#117
