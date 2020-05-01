Start A Blog
Joel Runyon
Maker
Hey everyone! This is my 4th launch in 4 weeks as part of my quarantine productivity efforts! The other 3 were Ultimate Meal Plans Woven Calendar for Remote Work and MoveWell 3.0! I started StartABlog.com after putting together a short guide on my site IMPOSSIBLE (https://impossiblehq.com/how-to-...) and getting an awesome response. With the push in social media over the past few years - a lot of people think blogging has had it's heyday but if anything - blogging is more important than ever! Youtube, facebook, twitter, and instagram can all take down your content whenever & wherever without you having any say so it's more important than ever to own your own platform. The goal with StartABlog.com is to help 10,000 people set up their own blog. We have comprehensive guides & resources to do it yourself, but we've actually set up our own team to help do it for you if you need help! We really want there to be no excuses for why you won't set up your own self-hosted blog and start owning your own platform today. I'd love any feedback you have on guides or resources you'd like to see and if you want to see any featured stories from your favorite blogger - let us know. Thanks!
Hi All, I work with Joel on the start a blog team - just following on from what Joel wrote. Joel created start a blog to help as many people as possible change their live through blogging, as he did. As the name suggests, we're here to help you Start and Grow a successful blog, as well as our free blog start up service we email out in-depth content on: ✍️Getting Started Writing 🧑🤝🧑Growing an Audience 📤Building an Email List 💰Monetising your Blog As well as in articles and videos with: 📜Case studies & Interviews with Successful Bloggers 🔧Reviews and Information on the Latest and Best Tools I'll be here all day until I fall asleep at my desk ( based in Europe) so if you have any questions, please fire them at me.
