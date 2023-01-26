Products
STARNAVI

STARNAVI

Find software developers that will fit your dream team.

STARNAVI is an unstoppable agency-like recruitment platform that helps companies and remote software developers find each other in the new era of work.
Launched in Hiring, Software Engineering, Remote Work
STARNAVI
About this launch
STARNAVI
0
reviews
43
followers
was hunted by
Artem Dihtiar
in Hiring, Software Engineering, Remote Work. Made by
Artem Dihtiar
. Featured on February 16th, 2023.
STARNAVI
is not rated yet. This is STARNAVI's first launch.
