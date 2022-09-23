Products
Starly — manage reviews in the app store
Ranked #11 for today
Starly — manage reviews in the app store
Manage, edit, share your best reviews
The Starly app is a project that will allow developers to easily manage reviews on the App Store. You will be able to respond to reviews, translate reviews into the desired language, filter and create templates.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Starly — manage reviews in the app store
About this launch
was hunted by
Victor Grushevskiy
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Victor Grushevskiy
and
Ekaterina T
. Featured on September 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#170
