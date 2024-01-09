Products
Starlink Direct to Cell

Starlink Direct to Cell

A cellphone tower in space

Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters.

Direct to Cell will also connect IoT devices with common LTE standards.
Tech
Cell Phone
Starlink Direct to Cell
Starlink Direct to Cell
Starlink Direct to CellA cellphone tower in space
Starlink Direct to Cell by
Starlink Direct to Cell
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Tech, Cell Phone. Featured on January 10th, 2024.
Starlink Direct to Cell
is not rated yet. This is Starlink Direct to Cell's first launch.
