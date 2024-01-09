Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Starlink Direct to Cell
Starlink Direct to Cell
A cellphone tower in space
Visit
Upvote 35
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters.
Direct to Cell will also connect IoT devices with common LTE standards.
Launched in
Tech
Cell Phone
by
Starlink Direct to Cell
About this launch
Starlink Direct to Cell
A cellphone tower in space
0
reviews
38
followers
Follow for updates
Starlink Direct to Cell by
Starlink Direct to Cell
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Tech
,
Cell Phone
. Featured on January 10th, 2024.
Starlink Direct to Cell
is not rated yet. This is Starlink Direct to Cell's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report