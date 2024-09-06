Launches
StarLens
StarLens
What do your GitHub stars say about you?
StarLens analyzes your GitHub repo stars and delivers personalized AI-driven insights. Customize results with "AI Model" and "Voice/Tone" modifiers. Built with low-code tools, you can clone it and start building your own AI-powered workflows today!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
by
StarLens by
StarLens
was hunted by
Jan Oberhauser
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Max Tkacz
. Featured on September 9th, 2024.
StarLens
is not rated yet. This is StarLens's first launch.
